NBC eyeing Jason Garrett as its Drew Brees replacement

NBC is eyeing Jason Garrett, the former Cowboys head coach and Giants offensive coordinator, to replace Drew Brees as the game analyst on Notre Dame football and possibly on its prime time NFL pregame studio show, “Football Night in America,” The Post has learned.

Garrett, 56, is already working with NBC on its USFL coverage. He has been teamed with Jac Collinsworth, who could be Garrett’s partner on the Fighting Irish games, according to sources.

NBC declined to comment. Garrett did not immediately return messages.

Brees teamed with Mike Tirico last year to call Notre Dame, while also calling two NFL games and working as part of the Sunday night studio show. Tirico has been promoted to be the play-by-play voice of “Sunday Night Football” in place of Al Michaels.

The Post previously reported that Brees and NBC were breaking up after one year. In a tweet following the publishing of that story, Brees confirmed that he was in limbo, but said he could return to NBC or the NFL, train for pickle ball or the senior golf tour. He also added he may concentrate on his philanthropic and business works or just coach his kids. He concluded by raising the possibility of doing all of it at once.

Sources have said that focusing on his philanthropic and business works was actually the leading candidate.

Fox, however, has considered hiring Brees to be its No. 2 game analyst, according to sources. Brees favors calling NFL games to studio work.

Drew Brees’ exit from NBC could lead to Jason Garrett taking his TV spot. Getty Images; Corey Sipkin

Fox, according to sources, is not going to offer Brees big money (probably in the $1.5 million to $2 million per year range) compared to Tom Brady’s 10-year, $375 million deal. Fox has already promoted Greg Olsen to be its No. 1 analyst, with Brady in the on-deck circle.

If Brees and Fox work out a deal, it might be for only one-year guaranteed or with options for Brees to leave if Brady shows up next season. Brees, though, may decide he would rather just step away from calling games. If he does that, however, he could be labeled — probably unfairly after just one season — as a broadcasting bust.

While Brees’ on-air future is in question, NBC has identified Garrett as a potential candidate to replace him.

Garrett was fired last year as the Giants’ offensive coordinator by then head coach Joe Judge. Garrett has already entered the broadcast booth, but he is positioned now for an even bigger spot.