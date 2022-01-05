NBA writer Stephen Noh: Why I’m joining The Sporting News

What is best in life? Well, that depends on who you are and where you’re at in your life.

Ask a young Giannis Antetokounmpo, and here’s what he’d have to say:

I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA😊 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2014

A wiser, older Giannis would have this to add:

Ask Conan the Barbarian and he will tell you that it’s crushing your enemies, seeing them driven before you, and hearing the lamentations of their partners. Michael Jordan would probably agree.

For me, what is best in life is writing a story that truly whips. That’s what I’ve dedicated the past decade of my life to, and it’s what you’re going to see now that I’ll be covering the whole league over at The Sporting News.

Writing concisely is a skill. For those who don’t know me, I’ll keep my introduction to three sentences.

1. I was The Athletic’s first NBA-only writer and spent four years helping to grow that site.

2. I went independent for the past two years and built a passionate following of Chicago Bulls fans.

3. I tend to under-promise and over-deliver.

I would not have left independent writing for any opportunity. But partnering with The Sporting News was a no-brainer for me. When I was working for myself, it was important to me to make my stories accessible to everyone. That’s why all of my content was pay-what-you-want. At TSN, everyone will still be able to read what I write, and I’ll have much better access and resources to get you all the stories you want on a bigger scale.

My promise to you is that you will not see the same recycled stories that spread throughout the internet under my byline. I’ve prided myself on providing the most unique, in-depth and fun coverage of the Bulls. I like to think of myself as a jack of all trades. I’ve dived into the strategy and specific plays during games, explained some of the salary cap rules to show what type of player movement can happen, and thrown in a meme or dad joke to keep things light.

Now, I’ll be doing all of that for the entire league.

My biggest hope is that after you read one of my stories, you will feel that you were entertained and learned something new. More than anything, I respect my readers’ time. There will be no filler stories or clickbait here.

There are so many talented and brilliant basketball writers who never get the chance to show what they can really do. That’s why I’m not taking this opportunity for granted. I’ve already told you that I don’t make big promises lightly.

We may all have different answers to what is best in life. But when one asks what is best in NBA coverage, the answer will be The Sporting News.