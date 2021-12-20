NBA, union agree to drastic increase in replacement players

After a highly placed source told The Post that the NBA was going to take every measure possible to play — and plow — through this COVID-19 spike, the league and players union hammered out a deal late Sunday to help facilitate that.

The NBA held a Board of Governors meeting Friday, and took a proposal to the players’ association which agreed to a drastic increase in the number of replacement players teams can sign.

With the Nets currently as hard-hit by COVID-19 as any team — with 10 players currently in health and safety protocols — they could also be the most impacted by the changes. The Nets would have to sign at least three replacement players — which they already have — and could be in a position to add as many as 10.

The Nets added James Ennis III, Langston Galloway and Shaq Harrison as hardship exceptions, all of whom played and constituted the entirety of their bench in Saturday’s loss to Orlando. Brooklyn had to play with the league minimum of eight available players, missing 12 — including the injured Joe Harris and Nic Claxton. The Magic had just nine players, also missing a dozen.

Nets guard Langston Galloway, forward Nic Claxton, guard Shaquille Harrison and guard Cam Thomas. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The NBA postponed Brooklyn’s next two games, Sunday against Denver and Tuesday versus Washington. Their next scheduled game is Thursday in Portland, the start of a three-game West Coast road swing that includes the Lakers on Christmas Day and the Clippers on Dec. 27.

The basics of the new agreement, per ESPN, let teams add a replacement for each player that tests positive for COVID-19; so if the Nets had 10 positives, they could add 10 replacements. They would be required to ink a replacement if they had two positive cases, at least two replacements if they posted three positives, and a minimum of three replacements for four or more positive COVID-19 cases.

While the Nets have already added three players, they were reportedly on the brink of signing G-League forward Wenyen Gabriel according to The Athletic.

The replacement players also won’t count against the Nets’ salary or add to team owner Joe Tsai’s already historic luxury-tax bill. According to the old rules, each signing would’ve cost Tsai $504,000 in luxury taxes according to former Nets assistant GM Bobby Marks, now a cap expert for ESPN.

It should be noted 10 players might be overkill for the Nets. After all, Paul Millsap went into health and safety protocols on Dec. 13, while James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter and James Johnson all went in the next day.

While Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Day’Ron Sharpe didn’t go in until Dec. 18, it’s not inconceivable that several of the aforementioned seven players could be near the end of their protocols by Thursday’s game, or test out — i.e., return a pair of negative results 24 hours apart — by that game in Portland.

In a minor point, two-ways are no longer limited by the number of games spent with their NBA teams. That frees the Nets to use rookies Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. as often as needed. And COVID-19 has ensured they’ll be needed.