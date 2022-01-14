With the NBA trade deadline in February fast approaching, Saturday, Jan. 15 is a date that all NBA fans should keep an eye on.

Why, you ask?

Well, because Dec. 15 was the first day that many players who signed contracts in the offseason were eligible to be traded. That date doesn’t apply to all players who signed a new deal but it applies to the majority of players.

However, there are some free agent signees whose trade ineligibility lasts for an extra month. These players below all met a specific set of criteria, per Hoops Rumors.

Looking to see which players to include on all of your trade machine endeavors? Take a look at a team-by-team breakdown below.

Which NBA players are eligible to be traded on Dec. 15?

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

None

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

None

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jordan McLaughlin, G

Jarred Vanderbilt, F

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

​ Norman Powell, G/F

​ Sacramento Kings

Terrence Davis, F

Richaun Holmes, C

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards