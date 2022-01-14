With the NBA trade deadline in February fast approaching, Saturday, Jan. 15 is a date that all NBA fans should keep an eye on.
Why, you ask?
Well, because Dec. 15 was the first day that many players who signed contracts in the offseason were eligible to be traded. That date doesn’t apply to all players who signed a new deal but it applies to the majority of players.
However, there are some free agent signees whose trade ineligibility lasts for an extra month. These players below all met a specific set of criteria, per Hoops Rumors.
Looking to see which players to include on all of your trade machine endeavors? Take a look at a team-by-team breakdown below.
Which NBA players are eligible to be traded on Dec. 15?
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
None
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
None
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jordan McLaughlin, G
- Jarred Vanderbilt, F
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Norman Powell, G/F
Sacramento Kings
- Terrence Davis, F
- Richaun Holmes, C
San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards