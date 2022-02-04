NBA trade deadline: Clippers, Blazers make swap

The Clippers and Blazers are kicking off NBA trade season with a deal that sends shooting help to Los Angeles as it makes a playoff push.

Portland is sending Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a future second-round pick, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Johnson, a first-round pick in 2021, is the centerpiece coming back to Portland in the deal. The Tennessee product has had a slow start to his NBA career, playing just 15 games and shooting 33.3 percent from the field.

At this point in his career, Winslow is a reclamation project, and trading Bledsoe — who makes $18.1 million this year — gets some money off the Clippers’ books.

After making the Western Conference Finals last summer, the Clippers are a disappointing 27-27, albeit without Kawhi Leonard all year and with Paul George having missed about half the season due to injury. Powell and Covington, both strong shooters who can contribute defensively, should help their floor spacing and give the Clippers good complementary pieces to help put together a run.

Whether Leonard can return if the Clippers go deep into the playoffs is unknown, but the possibility makes them dangerous if they can get that far. At this point, though, they’re struggling just to be in the playoffs.

Robert Covington and Norman Powell are headed to LA to join the Clippers. Getty Images (2)

The trade makes it clear that they want to push for the postseason. Whether it ends up being enough, we’ll wait and see.