NBA trade deadline 2023 tracker: Live updates, rumors, analysis

The fireworks started early.

The NBA trade deadline 2023 has arrived and the entire balance of the league shifted in the early hours Wednesday morning when Kevin Durant was traded to the Suns for a package headlined by Mikal Bridges and a haul of draft picks.

Durant followed Kyrie Irving out the door in Brooklyn after the mercurial point guard was dealt to the Mavericks on Sunday. Before Durant was traded there was a flurry of moves on Wednesday night. The Lakers added D’Angelo Russell and dealt Russell Westbrook in a three-team, eight players swap. The Knicks sent Cam Reddish to Portland for Josh Hart.

Many more moves are likely to come before the 3 pm deadline. Follow here for all the live updates:

What you need to know