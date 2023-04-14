NBA suspends Miles Bridges for 30 games over domestic violence incident

The NBA suspended Miles Bridges for 30 games on Friday, following an investigation into domestic violence allegations against the Charlotte Hornets forward.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend on June 27, causing multiple injuries in the presence of their two children.

The 24-year-old pleaded no contest to one felony charge as part of a deal with prosecutors on Nov. 3 that saw two other felony counts dismissed.





Miles Bridges was suspended 30 games by the NBA, with 20 games considered already served. AP

The NBA considered 20 games of his suspension already served, though Bridges did not play this season as an unrestricted free agent without a contract after his arrest and plea.

He will serve the final 10 games at the beginning of the 2023-24 season if he signs a contract.

The NBA’s investigation included the involved parties, as well as third-party witnesses, and “consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases,” the league said in a release.

Bridges was sentenced to three years of probation — including weekly drug testing — as well as 100 hours of community service, domestic violence counseling and parenting courses.