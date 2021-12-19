NBA reportedly postpones multiple Sunday games as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

More NBA games have reportedly been postponed.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Sunday’s matchup between the Cavaliers and Hawks has been postponed due to “Cleveland’s shortage of players.”

An hour earlier, Wojnarowski reported that the Cavaliers have a COVID-19 outbreak on their roster, with five players having tested positive.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the five players entering the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Allen’s having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Hawks star Trae Young has also entered the league’s health and safety protocols, per Wojnarowski.

Additionally, Sunday’s meeting between the Nets and Nuggets has reportedly been postponed.

The Nets currently have 10 players in health and safety protocols, including their All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Nuggets have two players listed in health and safety protocols in Bol Bol and Michael Porter Jr.

The Denver-Brooklyn game today has been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

According to Wojnarowski, the NBA was “still considering the fate” of Sunday’s game between the 76ers and Pelicans, as Philadelphia was “struggling to deliver eight available players.” Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have reportedly joined Georges Niang in health and safety protocols, and the 76ers had multiple players either out or questionable with injuries.

That game has reportedly since been postponed as well.

New Orleans-Philadephia has been postponed, source tells ESPN> — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

These will mark the third, fourth and fifth games postponed so far this NBA season. The Bulls recently had two games postponed — Dec. 14 against the Pistons and Dec. 16 against the Raptors — after as many as 10 players entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

Brooklyn’s game against Washington on Tuesday has also reportedly been postponed.