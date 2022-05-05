NBA ref Scott Foster spoofs viral video about not knowing Jack Harlow

Scott Foster put his sense of humor on display.

Earlier this week, during the first game of the Bucks-Celtics series, Jack Harlow was shown in the crowd. Foster was caught on a microphone asking fellow NBA official Ed Malloy who the rapper was.

“I have no idea,” Malloy responded.

As these videos tend to, it went viral.

Harlow himself caught wind of it, quote-tweeting a “SportsCenter” tweet of the video, saying, “Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia.”

This was a joke by Harlow, as he did not appear in any of the “Chronicles of Narnia” films, but is in fact famous for his rap music.

Scott Foster poked fun at himself for not knowing who the rapper Jack Harlow is. Getty Images

Jack Harlow, a die hard NBA fan, was shown at Celtics-Bucks earlier this week. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Foster had fun with the bit, producing a video where he and three of his fellow refs bobbed and rapped along to Harlow’s song “Nail Tech”, first in a hotel and later in a car.

Take issue with Foster’s officiating all you want: No one could’ve possibly seen this self-deprecating response coming from him.