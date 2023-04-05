NBA PrizePicks predictions, player picks Wednesday, April 5

Commercial Content 2!+



Welcome back for another Wednesday!

The NBA regular season is winding down, as some teams are playing for everything, while others are completely out of the playoff picture.

It gets a bit messy trying to figure out rotations this time of the year, and it’s an ugly board this morning, but we’ve found some areas to try and exploit. Let’s dive in!





Quentin Grimes #6 of the New York Knicks NBAE via Getty Images

NBA PrizePicks predictions, picks Wednesday

Quentin Grimes more than 14.5 Points

Grimes has earned an enhanced role with the Knicks, but he became even more involved while New York dealt with a handful of injuries.

Grimes stepped up when Jalen Brunson missed time last week, and now he’s a huge part of the team’s offense again while Julius Randle is on the shelf.

Grimes gets a 4.6% usage increase and averages 4.5 more points per 36 minutes without Randle on the court this season.



PrizePicks Deposit Match up to $100 On 1st Deposit with code NYPBONUS Must be at least 18 years of age and within applicable state (AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MA, MI, MN, NE, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WI, WY, DC). Full Terms and Conditions apply.



Get 600,000 Fliff Coins + $100 Fliff Cash with code NYPOST New Players 18+. Available in AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV. There are restrictions in AL, GA, ID, MN, MS, NV, SC, WA. Full Terms and Conditions apply.



Vivid Picks: Earn Up to a $100 Bonus with your first deposit using code NYPBONUS First time deposits only. 18+. Must be located in eligible states (AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, WI, WY, DC) for the duration of a contest. Full terms and conditions apply.



Instant Deposit Match up to $100 on First Deposit with code NYPBONUS Must be at least 18 years of age and within applicable state (AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MA, MI, MN, MS, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WI, WY). Full terms and conditions apply.



Boom Fantasy: Win $50 if Any Player in Your Entry Gains 1+ Yard! with code NYPNFL New users only, 18+. AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MA, MI, MN, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, WI, WY, DC only. Full terms and conditions apply.



Get $250 Deposit Match + Free Concert Tickets with code NYPBONUS First time deposits only. 18+. Must be located in eligible states (AK, AR, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, WV, WI, WY) for the duration of a contest. Full terms and conditions apply.



Underdog Fantasy: Get a 100% Deposit Bonus up to $100 with code NYPBONUS 21+. New customers only. AL, AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, ME, MN, MS, NE, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WI, WY, DC only. T&C apply

Grimes has scored more than this number in four of his last six games.

This game should be nothing short of a track meet with Indiana, who plays at a top 10 pace and also has a bottom 10 defensive rating.

The Knicks have the second-highest projected team total on the slate.

RJ Barrett is questionable to play tonight’s game, which would give Grimes even more of an uptick in usage.

The cards are falling correctly for Grimes to do his thing tonight and splash some 3-pointers in a fantastic game environment against the Pacers.

Mikal Bridges more than 27.5 Points

This is a fair number for Bridges, who scored more than 27.5 points in four of his last seven games.

He missed twice by the hook during that stretch.





Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets Getty Images

Bridges has been fantastic in Brooklyn’s alpha-scoring role since the trade deadline, logging a 30% or better usage in 11 of 18 games since March 1st.

Bridges missed this number in recent games due to poor shooting, but he shouldn’t have that issue tonight against the Pistons, who rank 28th in defensive rating this season.

He’ll be competitive at this number as long as the game stays close.

Jordan Nwora less than 0.5 steals

There aren’t a ton of picks to choose from at the time of publishing, so I’m really digging deep here.

This one is a bit of a hunch combined with some interesting turnover data.

Nwora has one TOTAL steal across his last nine games.

Perhaps he’s focused more on his offensive development, now that he has ample playing time?

Regardless, the Knicks turnover the ball the fourth least in the NBA, which makes sense, as Barrett, Brunson and Josh Hart all rank outside the top 40 (individually) in turnovers per game.

Betting on the NBA?

Pascal Siakam less than 22 points

This game has a sluggish feel to it.

The Raptors play at the sixth slowest pace in the league, while Boston is bottom-half in pace and a top-three defensive team.

As a result, points should be hard to come by, and I think this number is a tick too much for Siakam.

Pascal has been slightly worse on the road this season, too, averaging almost two fewer points per game and 1.8 fewer attempted foul shots.

To top it off, RotoGrinders currently has him projected for slightly lower than this number.