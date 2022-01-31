The Hamden Journal

NBA players send Jazz forward Joe Ingles messages of support following season-ending ACL injury

Utah Jazz swingman Joe Ingles has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

The Aussie went down in the Jazz’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, with an MRI the following day revealing the extent of the injury. However, no other structural damage was reportedly found.

The 34-year-old has been an ironman for the Jazz in his seven seasons, only missing nine games leading into the 2021-22 season, with this being the first serious injury of his career.

Players around the league, both past and present, took to Twitter following the news to send the Aussie well wishes and speedy recovery.

Ricky Rubio

Matthew Dellavedova

Andrew Bogut

Royce O’Neale

Eric Paschall

Mike Conley Jr.

Isaiah Thomas

Utah Jazz

