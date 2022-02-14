The Hamden Journal

NBA Players react to Rams defeating Bengals in Super Bowl 2022

There were just two NBA games, which ended early, on Super Bowl Sunday. 

So, the NBA world joined the rest of the universe in booking their Sunday afternoon/evening plans for the NFL season finale between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Multiple NBA players were even in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California including superstars from the LA franchises in LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. 

At the end of the 60 minutes of regulation, the Rams came out on top 23-20 with wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl 56 MVP. 

Following the final result, multiple NBA players – past and present – reacted to the game on Twitter. 

