NBA Players react to Rams defeating Bengals in Super Bowl 2022

There were just two NBA games, which ended early, on Super Bowl Sunday.

So, the NBA world joined the rest of the universe in booking their Sunday afternoon/evening plans for the NFL season finale between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Multiple NBA players were even in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California including superstars from the LA franchises in LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

At the end of the 60 minutes of regulation, the Rams came out on top 23-20 with wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl 56 MVP.

Following the final result, multiple NBA players – past and present – reacted to the game on Twitter.

💍🏆 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 14, 2022

Sooooo happy for @obj You’re a Champ!!! 💍 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 14, 2022

Matthew Stafford just wrote his HOF speech with this win! Congrts Champ! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 14, 2022

Aaron Donald MVP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 14, 2022

That holding call on 3rd and goal is something @Bengals fans won’t ever forget. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 14, 2022

I know The City going crazy right now! — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 14, 2022

An no I’m not a rams fan I just respect dawgs! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) February 14, 2022

LA — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) February 14, 2022

What a game!!! — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) February 14, 2022

Wow — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) February 14, 2022

Cooper kupp is unreal game changer the whole year — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) February 14, 2022