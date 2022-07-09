NBA players need to speak out more about Brittney Griner

A famed civil rights attorney wants more sports stars — particularly NBA players — to speak up to rescue one of their own.

Ben Crump called for more athletes to use their platforms to pressure the American government to find a way to bring Brittney Griner back to the United States.

“I think the NBA players should be saying more,” Crump told TMZ Sports this week. “I think that the sports world should be saying more.”

Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges that coincided with the beginning of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. She pleaded guilty to the charges in a Moscow-area court last week and could face up to 10 years in prison under Russian law.

The WNBA star recently send a handwritten letter to President Biden to ask for his help in securing her release. After months of attempting to keep the case relatively quiet because with more attention could come more leverage for Russia, Griner’s team has taken a different tack and now is attempting to apply pressure to ensure she returns home.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, on July 7. AP

Ben Crump Getty Images for Netflix

Crump — an attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery — shares the vision and wants players more to speak up.

“It could be LeBron [James], it could be Tom Brady over there if they got caught in Russia at the wrong time with some trumped-up charges,” said Crump, who was on his way to see Biden at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony and said he would press the President on Griner’s case.

Many athletes have spoken out, including James, who tweeted last month: “We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!! 🙏🏾 Our voice as athletes is stronger together.”