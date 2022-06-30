NBA player Miles Bridges arrested for domestic violence

NBA player Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday after allegedly injuring a woman during a physical dispute a day earlier in Los Angeles, a report said.

Bridges, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department and was charged with felony domestic violence, TMZ reported.

The 24-four-year-old basketball player reportedly got into an argument with the woman that turned physical on Tuesday and police were called.

Bridges fled before police arrived, but turned himself in the next day, according to the outlet.

TMZ reported that the woman required medical attention, however the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Bridges was slapped with the felony charge and released on $130,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.