NBA notified Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan of ‘severe online threats’ directed at daughter

DeMar DeRozan’s 9-year-old daughter, Diar, became a viral star during the Chicago Bulls’ Wednesday night play-in tournament victory over the Raptors in Toronto.

The Raptors shot 18-of-36 on free throws during the effort, in which she attempted to play her part, screaming as each Raptor toed the foul line.

While she was mostly celebrated for her contributions on social media, it appeared, there were fans so bothered by a 9-year-old having fun at her dad’s basketball game that she was targeted with “severe online threats,” according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

Haynes noted that Diar was “escorted out of Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday by Bulls’ security,” additionally noting that she was led to the team’s bus by her father after the NBA notified the Bulls of “severe online threats directed at the nine-year-old.”

Per Haynes, DeRozan said, “As long as she was there with her father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that.”

DeRozan didn’t allow his daughter to attend the Raptors’ 102-91 loss to the Heat in Miami, which determined the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA Playoffs.

“She has school today. I just spoke to her this morning on the way to school. No, she will not be here. She’s ruled out,” he said.





DeMar DeRozan and his daughter Diar. getty

Still, her impact was made, even according to Raptors’ forward Scottie Barnes.

Statistically, it was the Raptors’ worst free throw shooting performance of the season, which ended with a 109-105 home loss in the elder DeRozan’s old NBA home from 2009-2018

DeRozan scored 23 points in the win.

“She was yelling. [I was] trying to figure out who it was,” Barnes said. “I just heard somebody screaming and I was like ‘Who is that?’ I don’t know if it really had an effect, but went 18-for-36, so, it had to have an effect… She did a great job.”