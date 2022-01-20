NBA investigating Nets assistant David Vanterpool’s interference

Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool could be in trouble for his act of interference in the team’s 119-118 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday night. The NBA is looking into the matter, league spokesman Tim Frank told The Post.

The Nets were ahead by six points with 5:42 left in the fourth quarter when Washington guard Spencer Dinwidde attempted a pass to an open Kyle Kuzma in the corner in front of the Nets’ bench. But Vanterpool had his hand out and deflected the pass, leading to a steal by Nets rookie Kessler Edwards. Kuzma subsequently fouled the Nets’ Patty Mills to stop play and argue.

Ben Taylor, the officiating crew chief, told a pool reporter that the officials didn’t see the play and there isn’t a rule in place for such a play to be reviewed. After the game, Kuzma went off about the deflection.

Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool NBAE via Getty Images

“That was also horses–t, too,” he said. “You’ve got [Nets head coach] Steve Nash blocking the ref’s view. He can’t see s–t. I don’t know what else to say. It’s very unfortunate, but you’ve just got to live with it.”