NBA hardship exception tracker: Team-by-team breakdown of replacement players signed to 10-day deals

The COVID-19 outbreak in the NBA has resulted in a long list of players entering the league’s health and safety protocols and a handful of game postponements.

But some games avoided postponement because of the NBA’s hardship exception rule, which gives teams temporary roster spots to exceed the 15-man roster limit in times of need (multiple players being out because of injury or illness).

NBA teams have taken advantage of this rule during the outbreak and according to NBA insider Marc Stein, there have been roughly 50 players signed to hardship exception deals – nearly 40 coming from the G League and double digits coming from free agency.

Take a look at a team-by-team breakdown of players signed to the 10-day hardship exception.

NBA players signed to hardship exception deals

Atlanta Hawks

  • Lance Stephenson
  • Malcolm Hill
  • Wesley Iwundu

Boston Celtics

  • CJ Miles
  • Joe Johnson
  • Justin Jackson

Brooklyn Nets

  • Langston Galloway
  • Shaquille Harrison
  • James Ennis
  • Wenyen Gabriel

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

  • Alfonzo McKinnie
  • Mac McClung
  • Ersan Ilyasova

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Luke Kornet
  • Justin Anderson
  • Tre Scott

Dallas Mavericks

  • Theo Pinson
  • George King
  • Marquese Chriss
  • Charlie Brown Jr.
  • Carlik Jones
  • Brandon Knight

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

LA Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Isaiah Thomas
  • Jemerrio Jones

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

  • Tyler Hall
  • Matt Mooney
  • Damyean Dotson

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

  • BJ Johnson
  • Hassani Gravett
  • Aleem Ford
  • Admiral Schofield
  • Tim Frazier
  • Freddie Gillespie

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

  • Justin Robinson
  • Ade Murkey
  • Emmanuel Mudiay

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

  • Tremont Waters
  • Brandon Goodwin
  • Juwan Morgan
  • Nik Stauskas
  • DJ Wilson

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

