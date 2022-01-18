With 12 games scheduled on MLK Day, the NBA honours the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by living the legacy of his words and life’s work.

From New York to Los Angeles, each player warmed up in shirts featuring the messages “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all” and “Honor King” to commemorate the holiday, but the messaging didn’t stop there.

From pregame addresses to halftime performances, Dr. King was honoured throughout the day’s action.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

“Today we honour the life and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. … Systemic racism is real, it plagues the city of Boston, as well as the rest of our society. Thank you to Dr. Martin Luther King and continuous others who have sacrificed their life and platform for the cause that we all believe in. Rest assured, the fight is continued…”

With the Celtics hosting the Pelicans to open MLK Day action, Brown addressed the TD Garden crowd ahead of tip-off, sharing a powerful message that serves as a reminder of why we must continue to live Dr. King’s legacy each day.

Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks’ MLK Wall

In Atlanta, the birthplace of Dr. King, the Hawks have constructed an MLK Wall at State Farm Arena, featuring the centre-court logo from last season’s MLK court and a graphic of the team’s MLK uniforms worn during the 2020-21 season.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers

“MLK Day means so much,” LeBron James stated. “It means someone stood for something bigger than him. He stood for the greater of people, no matter their race, no matter their color, and he stood for love, not hate.”

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks