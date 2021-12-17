The Hamden Journal

NBA COVID-19 tracker: Updated team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols

Two months into the 2021-22 NBA season, the league is feeling the effects of the latest COVID-19 surge.

In the first six weeks of the season, 16 players were placed into the league’s COVID health and safety protocols, which sideline any player that tests positive for COVID-19 for a minimum of 10 days. In the two weeks since, that number has more than doubled, with over 35 players and head coaches missing time.

Among players currently sidelined are former MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Russell Westbrook in addition to former All-Stars in LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Dwight Howard, Zach LaVine and Paul Millsap.

The Bulls have felt the impact more than any other team this season, as two of their games were postponed due to their having 10 players in health and safety protocols.

Per NBA rules, a game is only postponed when a team has fewer than eight available players, but that issue had largely been avoided due to the NBA’s hardship exemption, which grants teams temporary roster spots in the event of an outbreak or several serious injuries. Both the Bulls and Nets, who currently have seven players in the league’s protocols, have made use of the hardship exemption up to this point in the season. 

Sporting News has the list of NBA players currently in the league’s protocols:

NBA players in COVID health and safety protocols

Boston Celtics (four players) 

  • Juancho Hernangomez
  • Al Horford
  • Jabari Parker
  • Grant Williams

Brooklyn Nets (seven players)

  • LaMarcus Aldridge
  • DeAndre Bembry
  • Bruce Brown
  • Jevon Carter
  • James Harden
  • James Johnson
  • Paul Millsap

Chicago Bulls (seven players)

  • Troy Brown Jr.
  • Ayo Dosunmu
  • Alize Johnson
  • Stanley Johnson
  • Derrick Jones Jr.
  • Zach LaVine
  • Matt Thomas

Cleveland Cavaliers (one player)

Denver Nuggets (one player)

Golden State Warriors (one player)

Indiana Pacers (head coach)

Los Angeles Lakers (four players)

  • Talen Horton-Tucker
  • Dwight Howard
  • Avery Bradley
  • Kendrick Nunn

Memphis Grizzlies (one player)

Miami Heat (one player)

Milwaukee Bucks (four players)

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Donte DiVincenzo
  • Wesley Matthews
  • Bobby Portis

Minnesota Timberwolves (two players)

  • Anthony Edwards
  • Taurean Prince

New York Knicks (five players)

  • RJ Barrett
  • Quentin Grimes
  • Kevin Knox II
  • Obi Toppin
  • Immanuel Quickley

Orlando Magic (three players)

  • RJ Hampton
  • Terrence Ross
  • Mo Wagner

Philadelphia 76ers (one player)

Sacramento Kings (four players, head coach)

  • Marvin Bagley III
  • De’Aaron Fox 
  • Alex Len
  • Louis King
  • Alvin Gentry

Toronto Raptors (one player)

Washington Wizards (one player)

