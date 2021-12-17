NBA COVID-19 tracker: Updated team-by-team list of players in health and safety protocols

Two months into the 2021-22 NBA season, the league is feeling the effects of the latest COVID-19 surge.

In the first six weeks of the season, 16 players were placed into the league’s COVID health and safety protocols, which sideline any player that tests positive for COVID-19 for a minimum of 10 days. In the two weeks since, that number has more than doubled, with over 35 players and head coaches missing time.

16 players entered the NBA’s COVID protocols over the first 6 weeks of the season. Number of players that have been put into the protocols over the last 2 weeks: 31, and counting. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 14, 2021

Among players currently sidelined are former MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Russell Westbrook in addition to former All-Stars in LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Dwight Howard, Zach LaVine and Paul Millsap.

The Bulls have felt the impact more than any other team this season, as two of their games were postponed due to their having 10 players in health and safety protocols.

Per NBA rules, a game is only postponed when a team has fewer than eight available players, but that issue had largely been avoided due to the NBA’s hardship exemption, which grants teams temporary roster spots in the event of an outbreak or several serious injuries. Both the Bulls and Nets, who currently have seven players in the league’s protocols, have made use of the hardship exemption up to this point in the season.

Sporting News has the list of NBA players currently in the league’s protocols:

NBA players in COVID health and safety protocols

Boston Celtics (four players)

Juancho Hernangomez

Al Horford

Jabari Parker

Grant Williams

Brooklyn Nets (seven players)

LaMarcus Aldridge

DeAndre Bembry

Bruce Brown

Jevon Carter

James Harden

James Johnson

Paul Millsap

Chicago Bulls (seven players)

Troy Brown Jr.

Ayo Dosunmu

Alize Johnson

Stanley Johnson

Derrick Jones Jr.

Zach LaVine

Matt Thomas

Cleveland Cavaliers (one player)

Denver Nuggets (one player)

Golden State Warriors (one player)

Indiana Pacers (head coach)

Los Angeles Lakers (four players)

Talen Horton-Tucker

Dwight Howard

Avery Bradley

Kendrick Nunn

Memphis Grizzlies (one player)

Miami Heat (one player)

Milwaukee Bucks (four players)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Donte DiVincenzo

Wesley Matthews

Bobby Portis

Minnesota Timberwolves (two players)

Anthony Edwards

Taurean Prince

New York Knicks (five players)

RJ Barrett

Quentin Grimes

Kevin Knox II

Obi Toppin

Immanuel Quickley

Orlando Magic (three players)

RJ Hampton

Terrence Ross

Mo Wagner

Philadelphia 76ers (one player)

Sacramento Kings (four players, head coach)

Marvin Bagley III

De’Aaron Fox

Alex Len

Louis King

Alvin Gentry

Toronto Raptors (one player)

Washington Wizards (one player)