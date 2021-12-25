NBA Christmas Day games 2021: Full schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams

Christmas Day is one of the biggest days on the NBA’s regular-season schedule, a fact that remains true in the 2021-22 season.

This year’s Christmas Day schedule contains five games that feature the league’s brightest and youngest stars as well as a number of must-see matchups between rivals.

The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) for the 14th year in a row, with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup. pic.twitter.com/IEvOgFkXCQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021

What are the NBA Christmas Day games in 2021?

The 2021 Christmas Day schedule is as follows:

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 12:00 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 5:00 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET

Who doesn’t like a playoff rematch? After eliminating the Knicks in five games in the opening round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Trae Young and the Hawks return to Madison Square Garden. Atlanta will play on Christmas Day for the first time since 1989 while New York returns to the Christmas stage for the first time since 2018.

The defending champion Bucks take center stage in the second game of the day, as the trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton take on the Celtics’ All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

For the first time since 2009, the Suns will play on Christmas. Led by the backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the 2021 Western Conference Champs play host to the Warriors, who look to return to prominence in the West behind its backcourt duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who is working to return to the floor after missing the entirety of the last two seasons.

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated meeting of the day will be when the Lakers take on the Nets, a potential showcase of two of the league’s most talented Big Threes. LA’s newly-formed trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook is set to take on Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

To close out the day of action, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks head to Salt Lake City to take on Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and the Jazz. In Doncic and Mitchell, you have two of the league’s brightest young stars, while Gobert anchors the elite defence of a team that finished with the league’s best record in the 2020-21 season.

What channel are NBA Christmas Day Games on in 2021

The five games are split between ESPN and ABC. All times below are in Eastern Standard Time.

TV Schedule for NBA on Christmas Time Matchup Channel 12:00 p.m. Hawks at Knicks ESPN 2:30 p.m. Bucks at Celtics ABC 5:00 p.m. Warriors at Suns ABC 8:00 p.m. Nets at Lakers ESPN 10:30 p.m. Mavericks at Jazz ESPN

