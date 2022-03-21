NBA best bets, odds, predictions

Commercial Content, 21+



Nine games fill out Monday’s NBA schedule, but some are attracting more meaningful betting attention.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge, and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Tonight’s card features two sides and one total that are checking the box on the listed factors. So before placing your bets, let’s break down these three potential plays.



Los Angeles Lakers (+5.5) at Cleveland Cavaliers

The visiting Lakers opened as a consensus six-point underdog in Cleveland, but have since moved to the listed number.

That’s a result of both sharp action hitting the Lakers as well as a number of big-money bets. As of this writing, the Lakers have received 32 percent of spread bets, but 70 percent of the overall handle.

LeBron James celebrates after passing Karl Malone for second on the NBA’s career scoring list during the Lakers-Wizards game on March 19, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

Further, Action Network model projections suggest the Lakers should be closer to three-and-a-half-point underdogs, providing two points of value to bettors.

The Lakers have won four in a row against the Cavaliers, including a 113-101 win in Los Angeles earlier this season.

Miami Heat (-2) at Philadelphia 76ers

Visiting Miami actually opened as a consensus one-and-a-half-point underdog, but the betting market has seen a flip of favorites.

The Action Network has tracked sharp money coming in on the Heat as well as some big money bets. As it stands, the Heat have received 47 percent of spread bets against 91 percent of the money, the largest percentage on today’s card.

Further, one Action Network PRO System – the “NBA tickets vs. money” system, which has a 54 percent win rate and five percent ROI, ticks the Heat tonight. Lastly, one Action Network NBA expert has tipped the Heat tonight, checking four of five boxes in its favor.

The one interesting caveat? The lone box failing to impact the Heat (Action Network Model Projections) suggest the 76ers should actually still be favored. So far this season, though, the Heat have won two of three against Philadelphia.

Minnesota Timberwolves/Dallas Mavericks Under 230.5 Points

This total satisfies the three aforementioned factors and bettors can actually find a half-point of value on the opening number.

Sharp action has come in on the under, which has also received a big chunk of the money. In fact, the under has received 48 percent of bets against 99 percent of the money.

Lastly, one Action Network NBA expert has recommended the under tonight. In two meetings this season between the Timberwolves and Mavericks, both have stayed under this benchmark.