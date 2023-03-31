NBA best bet, picks Friday Mar. 31

Commercial Content 21+



We have a Jazz vs. Celtics prediction as the Celtics look to build off their massive win over the Bucks.

The C’s whooped the Bucks in Milwaukee on Thursday, dropping 140 points in a 41-point victory. The win means Boston is only two games behind Milwaukee for the Eastern Conference’s top seed and now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Jazz finally snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday, with Talen Horton-Tucker’s 41 points carrying Utah to an 11-point win.

But, unfortunately, that win was over the dreadful Spurs, and the Jazz’s season is likely over either way (1.5 games out of West play-in games with six games left to play).

However, the Jazz are catching an absurd 13.5 points at TD Garden on Friday, which is far too many.

Read on for the odds alongside my pick and prediction for Jazz vs. Celtics.

Jazz vs. Celtics odds

Spread: Jazz +10 (-110) vs. Celtics -10 (-110)

Moneyline: Jazz (+400) vs. Celtics (-550)

Total: Over 229 (-110) | Under 229 (-110)

Jazz vs. Celtics prediction

(7:30 p.m. ET.)

The Celtics played their most impressive basketball game of the year Thursday in Milwaukee, then flew overnight back to Boston to host the bottom-of-the-barrel Jazz on a back-to-back while likely looking ahead to a huge matchup with Philadelphia coming next Tuesday.

This game is a letdown, look-ahead and sleepy spot for the Celtics all in one. It's the perfect situational sandwich spot to fade Boston as a double-digit favorite.





Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics

Of course, this means we must bet on the horrific Utah Jazz.

However, the Jazz have a few things going for them.

First, Utah is an excellent interior defense, even sans Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz are the second-best team in the league in points per possession allowed at the rim, per ShotQuality.

The Celtics are more of a perimeter-based offense, winning through elite 3-point shooting at a high frequency.

However, the Celtics’ playmakers – specifically, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart – love to work inside-out, taking defenders off the dribble so they can’t pressure too much on the perimeter.

Once a few layups fall, the C's will start draining the 3s.





Talen Horton-Tucker

If the Jazz keep the Celtics away from the rim, it might disrupt their offensive flow.

That should be the Jazz’s game plan Friday.

Meanwhile, the Jazz can score, ranking eighth in points per 100 possessions per Cleaning the Glass.

Utah should be able to score enough to keep this game within single digits.

Additionally, neither team plays fast, and both rank among the bottom-five NBA teams in transition frequency, per Cleaning the Glass.

This game should be slower-paced and played almost entirely in the half-court, which is a big advantage for a 13-point underdog.

The Jazz have a huge situational advantage and enough schematic advantages to keep this one closer than the spread indicates.

The Action Network’s PRO model projects the Jazz as only 9.4-point underdogs to the Celtics on Friday, giving us value on the +10 number available at Caesars Sportsbook.

Jazz vs. Celtics pick

Utah Jazz +9.5 (-108) at BetMGM Sportsbook