NBA All-Star voting 2022: How it works, fan vote end date, latest results & leaders

We’ve reached (roughly) the halfway point in the 2021-22 NBA season, and that means All-Star debates are about to start heating up.

Ahead of this year’s All-Star festivities, which will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, the league has started the voting process for basketball fans around the world. Which players will emerge as the leading vote-getters in each conference? Who could get the snub treatment this year?

You can check out the latest results below ahead of the 2022 All-Star break.

How does the NBA All-Star voting process work?

The fan vote accounts for 50 percent of the total vote to determine the starters for the NBA All-Star Game. Current players and media members split the other 50 percent. Each ballot consists of two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Reserves are chosen by NBA head coaches, and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if necessary.

All-Star captains will then draft their teams from the eligible pool of players (starters in first round, reserves in second round). Captains will be selected based on which players earn the most fan votes in each conference. They are not required to draft based on conference affiliation or position.

How do you vote for the 2022 NBA All-Star starters?

Fans can vote for their favorite players through the NBA app and NBA.com voting page. They can also vote on Twitter by tweeting, retweeting or replying with the hashtag of a player’s first and last name (#FirstNameLastName) or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAAllStar.

For more details, check out this breakdown from The Sporting News’ Kyle Irving.

Key dates ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Fan voting for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game ends Saturday, Jan. 22, and the starting pool will be announced five days later on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Fan voting ends: Jan. 22 at midnight ET

Jan. 22 at midnight ET All-Star starters announced: Jan. 27

Jan. 27 All-Star reserves announced: Feb. 3

Feb. 3 All-Star Draft: TBD

TBD Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest: Feb. 19

Feb. 19 2022 NBA All-Star Game: Feb. 20

NBA All-Star 2022 fan voting results (first fan returns)

Eastern Conference guards

Rank Player Votes 1. DeMar DeRozan, Bulls 1,487,598 2. James Harden, Nets 892,065 3. Trae Young, Hawks 862,878 4. Zach LaVine, Bulls 776,043 5. LaMelo Ball, Hornets 422,247 6. Kyrie Irving, Nets 267,929 7. Derrick Rose, Knicks 232,501 8. Tyler Herro, Heat 122,224 9. Darius Garland, Cavaliers 119,399 10. Fred VanVleet, Raptors 108,529

Eastern Conference frontcourt

Rank Player Votes 1. Kevin Durant, Nets 2,360,435 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks 2,145,835 3. Joel Embiid, 76ers 1,236,060 4. Jayson Tatum, Celtics 643,970 5. Jimmy Butler, Heat 522,513 6. Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers 168,019 7. Bam Adebayo, Heat 141,693 8. Miles Bridges, Hornets 122,554 9. LaMarcus Aldridge, Nets 111,318 10. Nikola Vucevic, Bulls 92,936

Western Conference guards

Rank Player Votes 1. Stephen Curry, Warriors 2,584,623 2. Luka Doncic, Mavericks 787,690 3. Ja Morant, Grizzlies 669,033 4. Klay Thompson, Warriors 367,743 5. Devin Booker, Suns 338,526 6. Chris Paul, Suns 315,912 7. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz 217,546 8. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers 211,352 9. Russell Westbrook, Lakers 210,065 10. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves 128,863

Western Conference frontcourt