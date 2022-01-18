NBA All-Star Moment of the Night: Suns’ Devin Booker erupts for 48 points on MLK Day

NBA All-Star voting season is upon us!

With NBA All-Star voting tipping off on Christmas Day, fans now have the opportunity to select the players they believe should start in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game set to be held in Cleveland, Ohio. When potential All-Stars deliver vote-worthy performances, we’ll be sure to bring that to your attention with our “NBA All-Star Moment of the Night” series to highlight those deserving players.

The league-best Phoenix Suns continue to churn out victories.

It’s been a team effort, but the play of Devin Booker has been a key factor in their success this season. On MLK Day, he erupted for a season-high 48 points while also dishing out six assists in the team’s 121-107 victory in San Antonio.

He started on fire, scoring 18 of the team’s 32 first-quarter points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

He dropped another 16 in the third period, helping the Suns survive the Spurs’ 35-point quarter. Over the final 17 minutes, Phoenix turned up their defense and flipped a 12-point deficit into a comfortable 14-point victory by outscoring the hosts 51-25 in that span.

Booker’s 48 points is a season-high, the fourth-highest tally scored by a player in the 2021-22 season so far, and is the fourth-highest on MLK Day. This is the 15th 40-point game of his career, tying him with Amar’e Stoudemire for the most in Suns franchise history.

This performance puts the 6-foot-5 shooting guard in a company of one.

Booker is fresh-off being named NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week, having averaged 27.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the previous three games.

After the second returns of the 2022 NBA All-Star voting, Booker ranks fifth among the Western Conference guards with 648,317 votes.