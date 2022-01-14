NBA All-Star voting season is upon us!

With NBA All-Star voting tipping off on Christmas Day, fans now have the opportunity to select the players they believe should start in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game set to be held in Cleveland, Ohio. When potential All-Stars deliver vote-worthy performances, we’ll be sure to bring that to your attention with our “NBA All-Star Moment of the Night” series to highlight those deserving players.

You can vote for your 2022 NBA All-Stars here, or find several other ways to vote here.

Even though the Charlotte Hornets lost the game against the Orlando Magic, LaMelo Ball provided a few “wow” highlights that were worthy of being selected as our All-Star Moment of the Night.

Ball and his Hornets teammate Miles Bridges have been fun to watch this season as they look to cement their first playoff spot since the 2015-16 season.

Ball went deep into his bag and showed off his entire repertoire of moves against the Magic. He displayed nifty ball-handling skills and dexterity of movement to put the Magic defender into a spin cycle with this move finished with a soft floater for the bucket.

The connection between Ball and Mason Plumlee on this play below was insane. (Also, note where Plumlee’s hands are when he actually catches the ball!)

And then, to top it all off, LaMelo must have forgotten he was playing in a regular season game when he decided to showcase an All-Star-worthy between-the-legs pass to Miles Bridges for the slam.

This highlight adds to what has been a coming-of-age season for Ball, who has played with a poise that belies his age. He finished the game with a team-high 23 points to go with eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. The second-year player continues to build on what will likely be a potential All-Star campaign this season.

Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game, numbers that are well-worthy of an All-Star selection.

You can vote LaMelo Ball into the 2022 NBA All-Star Game here.