NBA All-Star Moment of the Night: DeMar DeRozan’s one-legged buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Bulls over Pacers

Even though it was only the second game of the day, there is no doubt this was the All-Star Moment of the Night.

DeMar DeRozan has been one of the best players in the clutch all season, ranking second in the league in total clutch points while shooting over 50.0 percent from the field when it matters most.

His clutch gene was showing in the Bulls’ matchup against the Pacers on New Year’s Eve, as the star forward gave his team a chance to steal a win on the road. Trailing by three points with 36 seconds to go, DeRozan came up with a huge offensive rebound and knocked down a pull-up jumper to bring the Bulls within one.

On the ensuing possession, the Pacers bafflingly tried to throw an alley-oop with hopes of putting the game away but the poor decision resulted in a live-ball turnover, giving Chicago a chance to end it. The ball ended up in DeRozan’s hands and thus created this All-Star Moment.

A one-legged runner from 3-point range with a hand in his face… bang.

It looked like a shot someone would attempt in H.O.R.S.E, but instead, DeRozan used it to win the game for the Bulls, launching them into a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference with the Nets.

This highlight adds to what has been a remarkably revitalizing year for DeRozan, who has looked like his former four-time All-Star self. Finishing the game with a team-high 28 points to go with six assists, three rebounds and three steals, the veteran continues to build on what appears to be a potential All-NBA campaign this season.

DeRozan is averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting an efficient 49.7 percent from the field, numbers that are well-worthy of an All-Star selection.

