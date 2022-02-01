The Hamden Journal

NBA All-Star Game 2022: Who is participating in the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge?

NBA All-Star Game 2022: Who is participating in the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge?

The participants for the 2022 All-Star festivities are starting to be reported.

It all started when Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is set to take part in the Slam Dunk Contest, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania later filled out the rest of the field.

Ahead of the official announcement on Feb. 8, take a look at the players who are anticipated to participate in each event below.

NBA LEAGUE PASS: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

Slam Dunk Contest

Player Team
Cole Anthony Orlando Magic
Jalen Green Houston Rockets
Juan Toscano-Anderson Golden State Warriors
Obi Toppin New York Knicks

Three-point contest

Not yet reported or announced.

Player Team
   
   
   
   
   
   

Skills Challenge

Not yet reported or announced.

Player Team
   
   
   
   
   
   

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.