NBA, ACC college hoops: Best bets, predictions, odds

Friday’s betting board is chalk full of betting options, but which games are attracting the most meaningful action?

The Action Network’s PRO Report designates five factors that separate true edges and give bettors extra insights before placing these wagers. What factors get tracked? It’s simple: sharps’ actions, big money bets, systems impacting a game, model projections and expert bets.

By considering these factors, bettors can notice a difference between spreads and totals with or without value. So before heading to the window to place your wagers, here are three plays catching some of these influencing components.



Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Under 226 Points

This line opened at a consensus 231.5, but has since seen a steep, five-and-a-half point decline to the current number.

That’s due in part to three of the aforementioned contributing elements. The Action Network has tracked both sharp action coming in on the under in addition to big money bets. Overall, the under has seen only 44 percent of bets, but 62 percent of the money.

LaMelo Ball Getty Images

Finally, one of The Action Network’s top NBA experts sees value on the under, leading that play to satisfy three of the five influential factors.

Minnesota Timberwolves (-7.5) at Orlando Magic

The Timberwolves opened as seven-point road favorites, but we’re tracking sharp action that has seen this number move to seven-and-a-half. Sharps and the public seem to agree the T’Wolves are the right side, as it has attracted 85 percent of bets and 92 percent of the money.

Further, there’s a PRO system satisfying this matchup: the “Fade Tanking Teams” system. That system targets home underdogs with a win percentage between zero and 39 percent going up against an opponent with a win percentage between 48 and 69 percent.

Finally, although there’s a model projection in favor of the Magic +8, one Action Network NBA expert is riding with the visitors, giving the Timberwolves three of five factors.

Virginia Tech (+2.5) vs. North Carolina, ACC Tournament

The Hokies have produced a great run to reach the semifinals of the ACC Tournament and are attracting some attention in our PRO Report.

Not only has sharp action come in on Virginia Tech, but bettors can still find better value than the opening number. PointsBet Sportsbook has the Hokies available at +3.5 against the Tar Heels, while our model projections suggest Virginia Tech should be close to a pick-em against North Carolina.

Virginia Tech is one team that has a chance for an ACC Championship run. Icon Sportswire

Finally, one of The Action Network’s top college basketball experts is choosing to back Virginia Tech as it seeks out a position in the NCAA Tournament.