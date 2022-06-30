Nazem Kadri trolled everyone with ‘Too Many Men’ shirt

Nazem Kadri brought the ribs to the Avalanche Stanley Cup parade.

Kadri, in addition to scoring the championship-clinching goal in Game 6, scored a now-infamous Game 4 winner in overtime, with replays later revealing Colorado had too many men in the ice.

With that in mind, Kadri — and various members of his family — wore a shirt that said “Too Many Men” to the team’s parade on Thursday.

Kadri drew a considerable ovation from the Denver faithful on a beautiful-looking day for the festivities.

It was a very busy postseason for Kadri. He was involved in a controversial collision with Jordan Binnington, in which the Blues goalie was knocked out for the series — and later threw a water bottle at the forward. Kadri’s wife shared several threatening and racist messages sent to her in the ensuing days.

He was also knocked out of the Western Conference Final after a Game 3 crosscheck by Oilers winger Evander Kane. Kadri was able to return for the Cup Final, playing through a broken hand.

Nazem Kadri wore a ‘Too Many Men’ shirt as he hoisted the Stanley Cup. Getty Images

“Such a roller-coaster ride in terms of emotions,” he told Sportsnet after Game 6. “Obviously I break my hand and I think I’m done. I came back, I couldn’t even tie my own skates. So I showed up to the train [who] tied my skates before every game. I don’t care, whatever it took I was going to be out here one way or another.”

In the end, Stanley Cup will have Kadri’s name engraved on it, and the free-agent-to-be had a message for fans.

“I love you guys. That’s all there is to be said,” Kadri said after the finale. “I’ve had supporters in my corner from day one, never wavered. For everyone that thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”

Naem Kadri mocked the reaction to his controversial Game 4 goal with a custom t-shirt. USA TODAY Sports

The Avalanche effectively steamrolled the competition in the NHL playoffs. Beyond the two games they lost to the Lightning in the Finals, they only lost two other games combined in the first three rounds.