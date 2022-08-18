Nazem Kadri signs huge Flames deal as Islanders miss out

All those teases that Nazem Kadri and the Islanders were close to a deal turned out to just that: teases.

Kadri, one of the top available free agents who has been linked to the Isles for much of the summer, is no longer linked to the Isles. The star center will sign with the Flames, according to Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, for seven years at $7 million per season.

Nazem Kadri playing for the Avalanche on May 27, 2022. NHLI via Getty Images

Nazem Kadri celebrating the Stanley Cup AP

To clear cap space, Calgary is dealing center Sean Monahan to the Canadiens, according to TSN.

If the Islanders had closed in on Kadri, they, too, likely would have had to offload salary elsewhere, perhaps exiling Josh Bailey or Anthony Beauvillier.

Kadri might not have been a perfect fit for the Islanders, as The Post’s Ethan Sears recently wrote, because the Isles are fairly set at center and cap-strapped. But after missing the playoffs in 2022, bigger changes and moves were expected from team president Lou Lamoriello.

Before Kadri there were pursuits of Johnny Gaudreau (Blue Jackets) and Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers), stars who may have interested the Isles but ended up elsewhere.

The 31-year-old Kadri won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season and had career highs in points (87) and assists (59). He scored seven goals in 16 playoffs games with Colorado.