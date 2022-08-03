Nazem Kadri could be headed to Islanders after winning Cup

The silence has been conspicuous. Free agency began three weeks ago, and while most of the NHL retires to the beach for August, Nazem Kadri — one of the marquee names of the summer — remains unsigned.

That, unto itself, constitutes smoke when there is exactly one team whose general manager has no inclination to tell the public when he has signed a player. Further reports — namely from SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, who said on his “32 Thoughts” podcast that the Islanders are in the mix — have poured gasoline on the flame.

The Islanders have been frustratingly quiet since trading for Alexander Romanov on the first night of the draft. They would likely need to clear up other business before being able to fit Kadri under the salary cap. In that sense, at least, the dots connect.

In a stricter hockey sense, though, it’s more complicated. Kadri, a center who plays with an edge, scored a career-best 87 points with the Avalanche last season, would instantly make the Islanders better. He will also turn 32 in October, however, is looking for a longer-term deal and plays a position at which the Islanders are pretty much set.

The Islanders’ cap situation is tenuous. With extensions likely coming for Noah Dobson, Romanov and Kieffer Bellows, it is impossible to sign Kadri without dealing at least one asset, depending exactly how the numbers end up.

If such a scenario were to come to pass, Jean-Gabriel Pageau would make sense on paper as a trade chip, because dealing him would solve the logjam at center while clearing $5 million. Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Kadri as the team’s top three centers would be formidable. But such things are never that easy.

Lamoriello traded three picks, including a first-rounder, for Pageau just two seasons ago. Pageau kills penalties and plays the sort of two-way game the Islanders like to see from their forwards. Kadri would be an upgrade. But if the rest of the league knows Lamoriello is in a bind to clear space, it could require dealing someone for pennies on the dollar, as Vegas did when it sent Max Pacioretty’s $7 million cap hit to Carolina and was forced to include Dylan Coghlan, with just future considerations being sent back.

The next two players who might logically be traded would be Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier. Both come with their own sets of concerns. Bailey is seven games away from his 1,000th contest as an Islander, and it’s hard to know whether that will factor into any calculation of a deal. Beauvillier is seven years younger than Kadri, and trading him would sacrifice youth. Dealing either Beauvillier or Bailey solely to clear cap space would presumably carry the same Pacioretty-related concerns, and a roster that adds Kadri while subtracting a wing means that either Barzal, Nelson or Kadri would need to play the wing.

Barzal is one of the most talented centers in the league, and the Islanders need to keep him happy in advance of restricted free agency next summer. Nelson just scored a career-high 37 goals at center. Signing Kadri only to shuffle him to the wing feels silly. Maybe Lamoriello will find a taker for Casey Cizikas, who has five years remaining on his deal at $2.5 million average annual value, but after extending Cal Clutterbuck at the trade deadline, it would be shocking to see the Identity Line broken up.

The other objects of Islanders’ fans affectations this summer — Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk — would have fit right in, but Kadri would require some deft maneuvering from Lamoriello, who has little room for error. Any deal exceeding four or five years has the potential to blow up on the Islanders, already one of the oldest teams in the league. Tickets in their new $1.1 billion arena sold for peanuts on the secondary market last winter. They cannot afford to miss the playoffs again.

The focus is very much on 2022-23 — not 2025-26 — and that has dangerous potential for a team that failed to break 90 points last season.

Kadri has played for Lamoriello before in Toronto.

If Lamoriello does indeed have a contract with Kadri’s signature tucked away in a drawer someplace, that is his overarching calculus.

Whether that is indeed the case will only become clear in time.

The Rangers signed forward C.J. Smith to a one-year deal worth $750,000, per CapFriendly. Smith had 58 points with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last season.