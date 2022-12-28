Nathan Eovaldi signing $34 million contract with Rangers

Jacob deGrom’s new rotation just got another boost.

The Texas Rangers are signing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million contract, ESPN reported Tuesday night, less than four weeks after deGrom left the Mets to join the Rangers on a five-year, $185 million deal. Eovaldi’s deal reportedly carries a third-year vesting player option.

Texas will lose its third-round pick because Eovaldi rejected the qualifying offer from the Red Sox, per ESPN. They already lost a second-rounder by signing deGrom.

Eovaldi, 32, spent the last four-plus seasons with the Red Sox. He had a 3.87 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 109 ⅓ innings (20 starts) last season. He earned his first career All-Star nod in 2021, when he had a 3.75 ERA with 195 strikeouts in 182 ⅓ innings.

Nathan Eovaldi, seen here pitching for the Red Sox in August, is signing a $34 million contract with the Rangers. Getty Images

Eovaldi debuted with the Dodgers in 2011 before he was traded to the Marlins in 2012. The Yankees then acquired him from the Marlins after the 2014 season and he spent two years in The Bronx. He was released by the Yankees after the 2016 season as he was set to miss all of 2017 due to elbow surgery.

The Rays signed him in early 2017 with an option for 2018, when he returned from surgery and made 10 starts for Tampa Bay before he was traded to the Red Sox.