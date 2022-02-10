Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim strike gold, NFL to Germany and amazing UConn streak broken

Figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Chloe Kim took home gold medals Thursday, plus NFL commissioner Roger Goodell answered some tough questions at his Super Bowl press conference. Later on Thursday, one of the most amazing streaks in college sports came to an end when Villanova upset UConn in women’s basketball.
For a rundown of those stories and more, check out The Sporting News 7, a podcast that brings you the seven biggest sports stories in seven minutes at 7 a.m. ET every weekday.
Building on the award-winning journalism of The Sporting News, you’ll get all you need to know in one handy, bite-sized podcast hosted by Demetria Obilor.
The Sporting News 7 is a unique take on the day's biggest talking points in sports, and you can find it on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.
Here are the seven stories you’ll hear about on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022:
- Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim both took home gold medals for the U.S. in Beijing as Kim became the first woman to win two snowboard halfpipe golds.
- Sunday’s Super Bowl tickets are on track to be the most expensive in the history of the game.
- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the league’s diversity problem among head coaches at his annual Super Bowl press conference.
- The NFL will play its first regular season game in Germany next season, one of five regular season games to take place outside the U.S. in 2022.
- Domantas Sabonis made an immediate impact in his Kings debut, while the Lakers continued to spiral.
- The UConn women’s basketball team lost a conference game for the first time since 2013 when it was upset by Villanova in Hartford.
- Manchester City extended its Premier League lead and Tottenham lost to Southampton.