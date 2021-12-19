Natalie Buffett supports boyfriend Dak Prescott at Cowboys game

There’s no question that Dak Prescott’s biggest supporter is ready for Cowboys game day.

Ahead of Sunday’s NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife, Natalie Buffett took to Instagram, where she showed off her blue, white and gray gear.

Natalie Buffett attends boyfriend Dak Prescott’s Cowboys game against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

In the post, which featured Buffett gazing at the end zone from inside a suite, she is seen modeling a Cowboys jacket with a matching beanie, along with a personalized Prescott hoodie.

Although it remains to be seen if Buffett’s presence will bring Prescott luck, this isn’t the first time she’s sported special pieces at his games. For the Cowboys’ season opener against the Buccaneers in September, Buffett wore Prescott-inspired denim shorts that featured his No. 4 on the back pocket.

The couple has been dating since at least 2020, according to social media posts.

Prescott and the Cowboys enter Sunday’s game at 9-4 with a current hold over the NFC East. Leading up to the Week 15 matchup, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the chatter about whether or not his six-year quarterback was experiencing a slump.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett. Instagram

“I don’t want to say that, slump, but that’s probably fair. But it’s such a multi-faceted evaluation that I would say our offense is definitely away from where we were playing five and six games ago from the standpoint of production,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Prescott had been playing at an MVP-caliber level earlier this season, throwing 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He later suffered a calf strain and missed the team’s Week 8 win over the Vikings in October.

Since returning from injury, however, the quarterback’s play hasn’t been up to the same standard, fueling speculation both in and out of the Cowboys’ organization about what may be wrong with Prescott.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Getty Images

“Slump, I don’t know if I like the description of slumps. I think sometimes you have better games than others,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said recently, according to ESPN.

Perhaps Sunday’s game against a longtime rival is when Prescott potentially rights the ship.