NASCAR’s Kyle Busch was detained in Mexico over handgun

Kyle Busch confirmed on Monday that was he was detained in Mexico last month after forgetting he had a handgun in his bag.

The NASCAR star and his wife Samantha were going through security screening after a vacation in Cancun when authorities found “a caliber pistol-type firearm” with a magazine containing six “hollow point cartridges.”

“I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico,” he said in a statement, noting that he has a valid concealed carry permit but was not aware of local laws. “When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.”





Kyle Busch confirmed he was detained in Mexico after authorities found a handgun among his possessions at the airport. Getty Images

Over the weekend, Mexican officials released a statement, identifying “Kyle Thomas B” from the state of Nevada after discovering a firearm in his belongings on Jan. 27. Prosecutors said the person was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and a $1,100 fine after an investigation, though Busch’s statement made no mention of any potential imprisonment.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter,” Busch said. “My family and I consider this issue closed.”

The 37-year-old, in his first season with Richard Childress Racing, finished third in Sunday’s NASCAR Clash exhibition race.