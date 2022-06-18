Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon because of injury, points

Amid concerns about both the tournament’s significance and her leg, Naomi Osaka will not be at Wimbledon.

The four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew Saturday, citing the left Achilles injury she suffered at the Madrid Open. She played with tape on her ankle during a first-round loss at the French Open in May.

“[M]y Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time,” Osaka tweeted Saturday, along with a note suggesting she’s trying to cope with “stressful times” right now.

Naomi Osaka Getty Images, Instagram

Osaka, the former World No. 1, hinted last month that she could skip Wimbledon regardless of her Achilles because ranking points won’t be awarded at the tournament this year. The ATP and WTA announced the shift because the event is banning Russian and Belarusian players after their countries’ invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m not sure why, but I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition,” Osaka told reporters after her French Open loss. “I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just like feels that way. Whenever I think something is like an exhibition, I just can’t go at it 100 percent. I didn’t even make my decision yet, but I’m leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances, but that might change.”

Eugenie Bouchard is not playing Wimbledon because it won’t affect the rankings.

“I don’t want to say pointless — no pun intended,” Osaka said at Roland Garros. “But I’m the type of player that gets motivated by, like, seeing my ranking go up or stuff like that.”