Naomi Osaka opens up about Tokyo Olympics ‘regrets’

With the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Games this past weekend, Naomi Osaka is looking back at her time at the 2020 Olympics, and how she didn’t appreciate the moment as much as she would have liked to.

In a message shared Saturday on Instagram, the 24-year-old athlete — who has long been open about her mental health struggles — reflected on her Olympics “regrets” from last summer’s Tokyo Games, in which she returned from her tennis hiatus to compete for her native Japan.

“I realized that I had regrets about the whole experience, (not the torch lighting though that was [fire emoji] literally), there was a deep sense of sadness for not having more fun for the time I was there. Can’t believe I was at the Olympics in Tokyo and I failed to consistently find the immense joy in that,” Osaka wrote.

Naomi Osaka plays in the Tokyo Games in July 2021 Getty Images

Osaka during her third-round match against Marketa Vondrousova in the Tokyo Games Getty Images

However, Osaka, who currently ranks No. 80 in the world, added that she is looking forward to making new and happier memories as she continues competing.

“I think that’s gonna be really important in my life going forward, just enjoying the experiences and making the most out of the time no matter how short or long it is,” she wrote.

Osaka served as the torchbearer for the 2020 Olympics, and was defeated in the third round of competition. Following the Summer Games, she returned to her break from tennis competition until the US Open in September.

Naomi Osaka served as the torchbearer at the 2020 Olympics. AP

The tennis star plans on competing in more tournaments this year, including a return to Indian Wells. She recently competed at the Australian Open in January, losing in the third round to Amanda Anisimova.