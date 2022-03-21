Naomi Osaka, Amanda Anisimova party it up with Kim Kardashian

The stars were out in Miami this past weekend.

Tennis pros Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova were in attendance at Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Miami pop-up at SWAN on Saturday night.

Osaka and Anismova — who are set to take the court at the Miami Open, which kicks off this week — posed for photos with Kardashian and SWAN co-owner David Grutman, among others at the private event.

Osaka, who was seated next to Kardashian and her sister Khloé at a post-pop-up SKIMS dinner, wore a sparkling, all-white ensemble and a cream-colored jacket.

Anisimova showed off her abs in a tan cut-out dress. She shared photos with Kardashian and Grumman to Instagram with a crown emoji in her caption.

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova were both in attendance at Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim event. Getty Images for ABA

Osaka, 24, dazzled in a white dress with a high slit and a cream jacket. Getty Images for ABA

At the dinner following the event, Osaka was seated next to Kardashian and her sister Khloé. Getty Images for ABA

Osaka, 24, attended the Skims event after she broke down in tears during her second round loss at Indian Wells last week. The four-time major champion became emotional while she addressed hecklers after the match — and recalled a past incident at the famed women’s tennis tournament in 2001, when Serena Williams was booed during a match.

Anisimova, meanwhile, retired from her second-round match at Indian Wells against Canadian Leylah Fernandez just minutes into the contest due to an illness.

The 20-year-old left the court in tears, and later explained herself on social media.

“Hi everyone, unfortunately I’ve been quite sick the last few days and yesterday woke up feeling very ill,” Anisimova wrote.

“I wanted to try to push through it in the match and continue playing the tournament. I couldn’t go on with the match anymore because I felt like I was putting my health at risk at that point. It’s disappointing for me to end this week like this, but that’s just the way it is sometimes.

“I’ll try to be better next time. I’ll look forward to getting back on the court soon. And please keep your negative comments to yourself.”

Osaka will return to her home tournament at the Miami Open for the first time since 2019. She opens against Astra Sharma, and the winner will face 13th seed Angelique Kerber.