Nakobe Dean wore the wrong hat after Georgia beat Alabama

Did no one tell Nakobe Dean that he repped the wrong team after Georgia won the National championship?

The star linebacker sported an Alabama hat after he and the Bulldogs beat the Crimson tide 33-18 on Monday night. Viral photos and videos show Dean wearing a hat with the letter “A,” instead of the Bulldogs’ “G.”

Dean didn’t seem to notice, nor was he fazed about the faux pas while celebrating on the confetti-covered field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 21-year-old recorded four tackles in the victory, which marked Georgia’s first national title since 1980.

Dean later arrived to a postgame press conference in a Georgia hat, and acknowledged he was wearing the correct cap.

Fans had a field day with the viral moment, with many viewers calling out the wardrobe malfunction on Twitter. Some critics demanded to know who handed out the wrong hat after Georgia’s historic win.

Dean — who won the 2021 Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker —completed his junior year with 168 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021.

It remains to be seen if Dean will return to Georgia for his senior year, or declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.