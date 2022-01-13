Najee Harris deletes post about Ben Roethlisberger comments

Najee Harris certainly heard Ben Roethlisberger’s “encouraging” comments ahead of Sunday’s wild-card game against the Chiefs.

While speaking to the media Wednesday, the Steelers quarterback opined that the team has “no chance” against Kansas City, the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff standings.

“We’re probably 20 point underdogs and we’re going to the No. 1 team, I know they’re not the No. 1 seed but they’ve won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football … we don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and play and have fun,” Roethlisberger said.

The quarterback’s comments spread like wildfire around the internet, with Steelers rookie Harris taking to his Instagram Story to share an NSFW reply. The comment appears to have since been deleted but screenshots, however, remain.

Harris was selected 24th overall out of Alabama in last year’s NFL Draft. He didn’t participate in practice Wednesday, per ProFootballTalk, with an elbow injury ahead of what will be his first NFL playoff game Sunday.

Roethlisberger, meanwhile, is embarking on his 12th trip to the playoffs over the course of his 18-year career. The 39-year-old quarterback, who is expected to retire after the 2021 season, also addressed the Steelers’ underdog status heading into this weekend.

Steelers running back Najee Harris in Sept. 2021 Getty Images

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands the ball to running back Najee Harris during the Steelers-Chiefs game in Dec. 2021 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“We haven’t discussed it, but I think, I would assume as a group you understand that we probably aren’t supposed to be here, we’re probably not a very good football team,” Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday.

“Out of the 14 teams that are in, we’re probably number 14,” he continued. “We’re double-digit underdogs in the playoffs. So, let’s just go play, have fun, and see what happens.”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Jan. 3, 2022 Getty Images

Roethlisberger, whether speaking sarcastically or not, is correct though, as the Chiefs are 12.5-point favorite.

The Chiefs have won nine of their last 10 games and finished the regular season at 12-5. They defeated the Steelers in December, 36-10.