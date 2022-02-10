Myles Turner using NBA trade deadline to get date with Dipika Dutt

Myles Turner is shooting his shot in more ways than one.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, the Pacers star is wagering a date over social media with a woman who wants him to be dealt to the Lakers.

Turner and Dipika Dutt, a gamer and social media influencer, have been exchanging messages through TikTok after he asked her to “come to dinner” with him in a comment.

“Dinner when you’re on the Lakers,” Dutt wrote back over a selfie video, adding a handshake emoji.

The Indiana center replied with a separate video and said, “So I see your Lakers offer and I raise you, if this video gets 10,000 likes, you got to take me up on that dinner offer.”

Turner added that he’s “not afraid to shoot [his] shot.”

Dipika Dutt has been flirting with Myles Turner over social media Dipika Dutt on Instagram

In a followup video, which appears to have been deleted, Turner involved his Pacers teammate Malcolm Brogdon.

When a TikTok user suggested that Dutt needs to make Turner “work” for the date, Turner asked Brogdon in the clip, “How does 15 [thousand likes] sound?”

The teammates settled on the number, and Turner told Dutt to “meet [him] half way.”

Dipika Dutt and Myles Turner may go on a date soon TikTok

When Dutt finally agreed to go to dinner with Turner, she upped the stakes in another TikTok video. She proposed: “20k likes & we have a deal.”

Turner’s video had 19.6k viewers as of Thursday.

Time will tell if Turner lands a dinner date with Dutt, and whether he’ll land on another NBA roster or stay put in Indiana.

The Knicks have shown interest in the injured center, The Post’s Marc Berman reported. Turner has been a hot topic leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline, especially after his team made multiple moves this week.

After the Pacers traded away forward Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick (via Miami) for guard Ricky Rubio and lottery-protected picks, Indiana struck a blockbuster deal with the Kings on Tuesday.

The Pacers traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to Sacramento for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson. They also included a 2027 second-round pick to the Kings in the deal.

Myles Turner is on the trade block USA TODAY Sports

The roster shakeup also came after Bleacher Report said Tuesday that Sacramento was interested in Turner, who’s still recovering from a stress reaction in his left foot.