‘Mutual understanding’ after ‘Jackie’ controversy

Josh Donaldson is done with his “Jackie” comments.

The Yankees infielder said he and Tim Anderson have a “mutual understanding” after his comments caused friction between the teams during last weekend’s series in The Bronx.

“First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball. I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn’t changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding,” Donaldson said in a statement to MLB.com.

“I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused. Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard.”

Josh Donaldson after the Yankees feuded with the White Sox on May 21, 2022. Getty Images

Anderson said that Donaldson had used the “Jackie” remark in 2019 and that he did not find it amusing then, either. Donaldson was suspended one game for the comment, though he is appealing.

Donaldson is currently on the COVID IL.