Must-Win Game For Giants Against Commanders

Meaningful December football at MetLife Stadium. It’s been a while.

The Giants’ matchup against the Commanders Sunday should be a playoff atmosphere between two division rivals duking it out for one of the final postseason spots in the NFC. The Commanders have won six of seven and Taylor Heinicke has them rolling.

But the Giants have key players returning from injuries and that could be the big difference in their home building as they look to end their own losing streak. To preview the 7-4 Giants against the 7-5 Commanders, we bring you a new “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz and Brandon London. Brandon chats with Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas about the game and his stellar season.

“Blue Rush” Podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Brandon London & Paul Schwartz:

REINFORCEMENTS: Giants getting some injured players back that they badly need against a hot Commanders team. Daniel Bellinger will be key not just as a receiver, but as a strong run blocker. Some help on the offensive line will be big. Commanders defensive line will bring the heat against the Giants. Their defense is top 10 in the NFL and playing tremendous football.

Giants getting some injured players back that they badly need against a hot Commanders team. Daniel Bellinger will be key not just as a receiver, but as a strong run blocker. Some help on the offensive line will be big. Commanders defensive line will bring the heat against the Giants. Their defense is top 10 in the NFL and playing tremendous football. ANDREW THOMAS INTERVIEW: The Giants offensive tackle chats with Brandon in the locker room about how they can get Saquon Barkley going again and how they will contain the dominant Commanders defensive line.

The Giants offensive tackle chats with Brandon in the locker room about how they can get Saquon Barkley going again and how they will contain the dominant Commanders defensive line. KNOW YOUR ENEMY: DC sports reporter Kelsey Nicole Nelson explains why the Commanders have been so hot behind Heinicke.

DC sports reporter Kelsey Nicole Nelson explains why the Commanders have been so hot behind Heinicke. PREDICTIONS: The crew is in lockstep that the Giants win Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “Blue Rush,” a New York Giants podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Give “Blue Rush” a 5 star rating on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and write a new review on Apple Podcasts.