MSU player’s attorney says Michigan player started tunnel brawl

An attorney representing one of the suspended Michigan State players involved in the tunnel brawl following Michigan’s 29-7 victory last month claims the incident was started by a Michigan football player.

In a statement to the Detroit Free Press, attorney David Diamond alleges that a Wolverines player “engaged with Spartan athletes with his helmet and a swinging punch.”

“We have learned that the U-M player started the altercation,” Diamond, a Los Angeles-based lawyer who graduated from MSU, said in the statement. “Eyewitnesses have described it as charging with his helmet and throwing a punch … the justice system is designed for impartiality.”

The statement does not list name of the player Diamond is representing.

“While we acknowledge wrongdoing by all parties, this is not an incident that warrants criminal charges being filed,” the statement said. “We have seen similar behavior and even worse on the gridiron and suddenly because it happens in a tunnel, known for incompetent security and poor post-game management, there are calls for criminal charges. My client is a young man who responded to the situation before him.”

Diamond’s statement followed the release of a video on social media last week, showing what appears to be a Michigan State player swinging his helmet and making contact with a Michigan player in the tunnel. In the footage, the Michigan player is surrounded by members of the Spartans, and he appears to be the only Wolverine in video.

According to the Detroit Free Press, social media videos show two Michigan players, defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, involved in the melee.

Green’s father told ESPN that the family expects to take legal action “on those involved” after he said his son was struck with a helmet in the face, back and shoulder.

A brawl breaks out between Michigan State players and Michigan players after a rivalry game on Oct. 29, 2022. Twitter

Tom Mars, an attorney for Green, said his client was hit with a helmet and sustained a concussion from the incident.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh also stressed that he expects criminal charges to occur.

Michigan State announced immediate suspensions of Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young on Oct. 30, a day after the incident took place.

Keon Coleman #0 of the Michigan State Spartans catches a pass against Gemon Green #22 of the Michigan Wolverines during a game at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29, 2022. Getty Images

Four more suspensions were handed down last Tuesday, including Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright, Justin White and Malcolm Jones.

Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller, and Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said in a joint statement that the student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until investigations with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference are complete.

Following the incident, Michigan State president Samuel Stanley said in statement that he was “saddened” by the incident, which he called “unacceptable.” Stanley also apologized to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes involved.