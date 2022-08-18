Move back to right side just a ‘hurdle’

George Fant had been excited to play left tackle full time, and noted the “vote of confidence” from the Jets when it was announced there wouldn’t even be a training camp competition between him and Mekhi Becton for the offensive line’s most prestigious position.

And yet, through no fault of his own, Fant is now back to the right side — a last-minute switch necessitated by Becton’s injury and the signing of Duane Brown, a natural left tackle. Fant is trying to approach the move as best he can: Head down, get to work and help the team.

“Obviously just another hurdle in the road,” Fant said following Thursday’s practice. “Just something I gotta do. Get back over there and get ready for the season.”

Jets tackle George Fant practices at training camp. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

It would be understandable for Fant to be frustrated in such a situation. He is in a contract year and, at age 30, has spent much of his career striving for an opportunity such as the one given to him at the start of camp. That has now been ripped away.

“It’s something out of your control, you just gotta do what you can do,” Fant said. “I only control what I can control. That’s to be the best right tackle I can be. Sometimes you gotta take things on, head on, and just go play.”

Regarding his contract, and the potential impact of his position on negotiations, Fant declined comment, saying his agent handles those matters.

“I just know I can play left, right, it doesn’t really matter,” Fant said. “You just gotta be a pro in certain situations. Obviously you can be upset and be everything else, but at the end of the day, still gotta play football games. Go out there every day, just keep working.”

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said that though Fant has been “outspoken” about his comfort on the left side, his versatility is part of what makes him valuable for the Jets.

“I was telling him the other day, I said the crazy part about this is, the reason we feel like you could go from left to right to guard if you had to is you’re that gifted and you’re that versatile,” LaFleur said. “And you’ll figure it out. And so yeah it’s gonna be a little bit of an adjustment cause he’s been over there for a good part of a year now, but he’s been over at right.”

As for the actual difference on the field, Fant is lucky to be in the position of having gone through the same switch before. Changing sides, especially so close to the season, can be a perilous undertaking.

“It’s not easy to do,” Fant said. “If that was the case, then everybody would do it, but it’s one of those situations where you gotta deal with your hand placement. Just the way you get off the ball, the pass set, it’s a lot of different things, man. I’ve had a lot of experience with it so far, so it shouldn’t be too bad.”

With Brown having gotten on board last week, the makeup of the line that will start on opening day is quite different from how it looked at the start of camp. Building chemistry between then and now is imperative, though Fant is still not participating in 100 percent of training camp reps as he eases his way back from offseason knee surgery.

“Luckily man, we got some guys who have played a lot of ball,” Fant said. “Connor [McGovern] played a lot of ball. Myself, Duane, Laken [Tomlinson], [Alijah Vera-Tucker’s] a young guy. He’s played a lot of ball. AVT’s even one of those guys who played a lot of different positions. So it shouldn’t be too bad for us to kinda jell together.”