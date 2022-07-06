Morgan Riddle cheers on boyfriend Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz’s time at Wimbledon has come to an end, but girlfriend Morgan Riddle has got his back.
The fashion influencer cheered on the American tennis ace, both 24, in his quarterfinal match Wednesday against Rafael Nadal, with the 36-year-old Spaniard advancing to the semifinals following a five-set thriller.
Ahead of the match, Riddle — who had been chronicling her time overseas on social media — posted a supportive message to Fritz on her Instagram story.
“Let’s go baby,” Riddle gushed in a post that featured the players on the court.
Riddle, who has been dating Fritz for two years, had been giving fans a peek at her London adventures over the past week. In addition to cheering on Fritz at the All England Club, she also checked out a few notable sights, including Big Ben.
“She’s a 10 but she thought big ben was just a teen titans character,” Fritz quipped Sunday on Instagram.
Prior to Fritz’s matches, Riddle also asked her TikTok followers what outfits she should wear to Wimbledon.
Fritz, ranked No. 14 in the world, advanced to the quarterfinals on Monday after defeating Australia’s Jason Kubler in straight sets. Fritz previously defeated Nadal at Indian Wells in March and went on to celebrate with Riddle by his side.
The couple recently celebrated their second dating anniversary in June.
“2 years has flown by with @moorrgs❤️ I love you and I can’t wait for all the fun times still ahead for us 🎉Thank you for all the love and support always… we really make an amazing team,” Fritz wrote on Instagram at the time.