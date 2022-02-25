More pressure on Baker Mayfield than ‘Aaron Rodgers’ bowels’

One possible side effect of the panchakarma cleanse: extremely uncomfortable comparisons.

Case in point, here’s what ESPN’s Robert Griffin III said on the network regarding Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Thursday:

“I think Baker is under the most pressure of anybody in the league,” the ex-QB said on ‘NFL on ESPN.” “He’s got more pressure on him than Aaron Rodgers’ bowels did during his 12-day cleanse.”

That’s certainly one way to put it.

The Browns are currently deciding whether to commit to the 26-year old Mayfield, who struggled through this season after getting Cleveland to the playoffs in 2020.

“Baker needs a Joe Flacco type of year,” Griffin said. “He needs to run the table and win the Super Bowl. Anything short of that? He’s not going to get the public to buy in on him. He’s definitely not going to get the people in the front office to buy in on him being the quarterback past 2022.”

Now, how much pressure exactly are we talking about?

Panchakarma, which Rodgers said he did during his Monday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, involves cleansing the body of all unwanted waste. The treatment involves therapeutic vomiting, laxatives and enemas.

So… quite a lot of pressure.

However Griffin added that he thinks that Mayfield will be able to meet the challenge due to his experience overcoming adversity when he played at the University of Oklahoma.

Many have begun doubting Baker Mayfield after a shaky 2021 campaign. Getty Images

Rodgers spoke about a 12-day cleanse he went on to remove toxins from his body. Getty Images

“But we got to realize Baker’s also a guy that always performs his best when his back is against the wall and no one believes in him,” Griffin said. “He went from being a walk-on to being a Heisman Trophy winner, and I believe he needs that kind of turnaround in Cleveland for anyone to take him seriously.”