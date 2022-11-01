More Michigan State players suspended for tunnel attack

Four more Michigan State football players have been suspended following Saturday’s postgame altercation with Michigan, bringing the total so far to eight.

“As we continue to gather and review electronic evidence of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan athletes we are suspending student athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon Wright,” coach Mel Tucker and AD Alan Haller said in a statement. “The suspensions are effective immediately.”

The quartet joins Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young as Spartans players suspended by the school.

After the team’s 29-7 loss to the rival Wolverines, several MSU players appeared to attack Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green in a hallway inside Michigan Stadium.

On Monday, Green’s father told ESPN his family intends to take legal action “on those involved” after video showed a Michigan State player hitting his son with a helmet.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh also stressed that he expects criminal charges to occur.

“Right now we have an ongoing police investigation,” Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. “What happened in the tunnel was egregious. Sickening to watch the videos, the ones that are on social media right now, and also the ABC tunnel cam that’s at a higher elevation that shows much more of what took place. As I said, those are sickening to watch.

“There needs to be accountability. There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad, and it’s clear what transpired. It seems very open-and-shut. As they say, watch the tape.”

It is still unclear what caused the brawl.

Michigan State president Samuel Stanley said he was “saddened” by the incident and referred to it as “unacceptable” in a statement Sunday evening. He apologized to the University of Michigan and the players involved.