‘More comfortable’ Elijah Moore looking to take next step with Jets

One year ago, this was all new to Elijah Moore.

It was his first NFL training camp, and the Jets receiver was in a “learning state,” taking everything in. Fast forward to now and Moore, 22, knows what he’s doing. He led the Jets in receiving yards last season as a rookie, despite playing just 11 games.

He walks into 2022 with expectations around him for the next step.

“Finding ways to keep grinding, keep getting better, honing in on your craft, all the things you do have control over — I think Elijah’s wired that way,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “You want him to master the playbook, which he has control over. You want him to master the precision of his routes, which he has control over. And as long as he’s aiming to do that, he’ll get better.”

That was not meant as a challenge, but as a testament to how Moore works. His route running was a strength coming out of Ole Miss. He still wants to get better, though.

Elijah Moore answers questions at Jets training camp Friday, July 29. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

“The more times I hear the play, coaches saying the route 100 times, just seeing the looks in practice, I’m only gonna get better at it,” Moore said. “I’m waiting, I’m ready for the game.”

That sentiment, in a lot of ways, encapsulates what Moore brings to his second year in the league. There’s comfort in familiarity. He has it now.

“I had to go experience it,” Moore said. “It was my first time going to do it. Seeing this look. Understanding the speed. I feel like as time went on, just like you did with Zach [Wilson], you get more comfortable. So now just hearing it over again, it’s more like clockwork. I’m just grateful for that.”

Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore will look to further their rapport throughout training camp. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Elijah Moore participating in drills at training camp on July 27 Noah K. Murray-NY Post

In what will be a young receiver room — with the Jets’ long-term hopes skewing to the youngest in Moore and 22-year-old Garrett Wilson — that comfort matters more than it might elsewhere. Moore sees himself in Wilson, whom GM Joe Douglas picked 10th overall in this year’s draft. The Ohio State product, Moore said, is doing so much of what he did last season.

The Jets will hope that bodes well.

“Whenever I can give him a tip — not even football related, just handling something in the building, I try to do that,” Moore said. “He’s picking up on things really fast.”

The chemistry around the Jets’ offense has picked up, too, in part because of a bonding trip Wilson organized to Northern Idaho. Moore said it took him 7 ½ hours to get to where they were staying near Coeur d’Alene. And it was well worth it.

Wilson — and the Jets’ backup QBs — threw passes on a field they had painted with NFL lines. But that’s not where the value of the trip lies.

“We all talked about when we was up there, it wasn’t even about the throwing,” Moore said. “It was about us hanging out. Us, the tight ends, the other quarterbacks, it was just a great time. We all ain’t never had those moments where everybody put down their phones and really, really talked.

‘It was just something great. I’m really blessed.”