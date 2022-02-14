Monday’s best NBA player prop bets: Keldon Johnson, De’Aaron Fox

Commercial Content, 21+



Nine games fill out Monday’s NBA slate and Joe Dellera of The Action Network has three player prop bets to share.

For his first prop, Dellera is targeting San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.

“The thing I like about [Johnson] is that he already had a big role, but now is getting more usage,” Dellera explains.

Given Johnson is averaging over 15 points per game since January, Dellera expects he’ll clear his set point total against the Bulls (15.5).

The second player Dellera is targeting is Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox. With Tyrese Haliburton out of the equation, Dellera expects Fox to shine against the Nets.

“In seven games without Haliburton [in the lineup], Fox averaged 26.3 points per game,” Dellera says.

Seeing as Fox has cleared his points prop for tonight (22.5) in all but one of those games, Dellera says to back him on the over tonight.

The final player that caught Dellera’s eye tonight is Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, specifically his three-point field goal prop.

De’Aaron Fox NBAE via Getty Images

“The Pelicans are the fourth-worst team at defending the three-point line,” Dellera says. “[And] VanVleet has been absolutely lethal from long-range.”

VanVleet has posted at least four three in eight of his last 10 games so Dellera is backing him once again to clear that number Monday against New Orleans.